July 28, 2011

Kansas Press Association newspapers continue to join the effort to upload PDFs of pages for use on KPA's public notice website.

The PDFs of all the pages from 106 Kansas newspapers, including 29 dailies, were being uploaded to the KPA's official FTP site as of Aug. 8.

The four newest additions to the site are: the Norton Telegram, Bird City Times, Colby Free Press and Oberlin Herald, all members of the Haynes family's Nor'West Newspapers group.

"The response from our newspapers has been fantastic so far," said Doug Anstaett, KPA executive director. "Our effort will show legislators that newspapers still are the best place for public notices, and the second best place is a free, accessible website independently run by the newspaper industry."

When you are ready to begin uploading PDFs of your pages to the KPA’s FTP site, see if you can add the new FTP site as a "second recipient" at the same time you are uploading your pages to your printer's FTP site.

If your printer's FTP site doesn't allow for a "second recipient," click here to download a short procedural description for what to do next.

Remember, we're asking you to upload your entire newspaper — not just the pages with public notices on them — so we can eventually do electronic tearsheeting, create a morgue for each individual newspaper's use and also create a source for your newspaper’s Awards of Excellence contest entries.

“We will absolutely not allow access to your PDF pages to the public so they can avoid paying you for an electronic edition,” Anstaett said. “This site will only be available to the company operating our public notice website and to KPA staff for tearsheeting and the news and advertising contests.”

Please contact Richard Gannon at rgannon@kspress.com or 785-271-5304 if you have any questions or concerns about the process or need the codes to use.

Those pages are being scanned for public notices and then uploaded to kansaspublicnotices.com.

Here is the list of the 106 newspapers that have pages uploaded. Not all, of course, are legal newspapers, but their pages will also be important for tearsheeting and contest purposes.

Anderson County Review

Arkansas City Traveler

Ark Valley News

Augusta Daily Gazette

Baldwin City Signal

Basehor Sentinel

Belleville Telescope

Bird City Times

Bonner Springs Chieftain

Cawker City Ledger

Chanute Tribune

Chapman and Enterprise News-Times

Coffey County Republican

Colby Free Press

Council Grove Republican

Courier-Tribune (Seneca)

Derby Informer

Dodge City Daily Globe

Downs News and Times

El Dorado Times

Ellinwood Leader

Ellis Review

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter

Frankfort Area News

Fort Scott Tribune

Galena Sentinel-Times

Garden City Telegram

Goodland Star News

Great Bend Tribune

Gyp Hill Premiere

Harvey County Independent

Hays Daily News

Hesston Record

High Plains Leader & Times

Hillsboro Free Press

Hillsboro Star-Journal

Hoisington Dispatch

Horton Headlight

Hutchinson News

Iola Register

Johnson County Sun

Junction City Daily Union

Kansas Chief

Kansas City Star

Kiowa County Signal

Labette Avenue

Lansing Times

Larned Tiller & Toiler

Lawrence Journal-World

Leavenworth Times

Legal Record

Lincoln Sentinel-Republican

Linn County News

Louisburg Herald

Lyons News

Manhattan Mercury

Marion County Record

Marquette Tribune

Marysville Advocate

McPherson Sentinel

Miami County Republic

Minneapolis Messenger

Mirror (Tonganoxie)

Monitor-Journal (Little River)

Montgomery County Chronicle

Moundridge Ledger

Mount Hope Clarion

Newton Kansan

Norton Telegram

Oberlin Herald

Onaga Herald

Osage County Herald-Chronicle

Osawatomie Graphic

Osborne County Farmer

Oskaloosa Independent

Ottawa Herald

Parsons Sun

Peabody Gazette-Bulletin

Phillips County Review

Pittsburg Morning Sun

Plainville Times

Prairie Star

Pratt Tribune

Rawlins County Square Deal

Rush County News

Russell County News

Sabetha Herald

Salina Journal

Scott County Record

Sedgwick County Post

Shawnee Dispatch

Smith County Pioneer

St. John News

Sterling Bulletin

Topeka Capital-Journal

Topeka Metro News

Valley Falls Vindicator

Wamego Smoke Signal

Wamego Times

Washington County News

Wellington News

Western Times

Wichita Eagle

Wilson County Citizen

Winfield Daily Courier

Wyandotte County Business News