106 Kansas newspapers uploading to FTP site
Kansas Press Association newspapers continue to join the effort to upload PDFs of pages for use on KPA's public notice website.
The PDFs of all the pages from 106 Kansas newspapers, including 29 dailies, were being uploaded to the KPA's official FTP site as of Aug. 8.
The four newest additions to the site are: the Norton Telegram, Bird City Times, Colby Free Press and Oberlin Herald, all members of the Haynes family's Nor'West Newspapers group.
"The response from our newspapers has been fantastic so far," said Doug Anstaett, KPA executive director. "Our effort will show legislators that newspapers still are the best place for public notices, and the second best place is a free, accessible website independently run by the newspaper industry."
When you are ready to begin uploading PDFs of your pages to the KPA’s FTP site, see if you can add the new FTP site as a "second recipient" at the same time you are uploading your pages to your printer's FTP site.
If your printer's FTP site doesn't allow for a "second recipient," click here to download a short procedural description for what to do next.
Remember, we're asking you to upload your entire newspaper — not just the pages with public notices on them — so we can eventually do electronic tearsheeting, create a morgue for each individual newspaper's use and also create a source for your newspaper’s Awards of Excellence contest entries.
“We will absolutely not allow access to your PDF pages to the public so they can avoid paying you for an electronic edition,” Anstaett said. “This site will only be available to the company operating our public notice website and to KPA staff for tearsheeting and the news and advertising contests.”
Please contact Richard Gannon at rgannon@kspress.com or 785-271-5304 if you have any questions or concerns about the process or need the codes to use.
Those pages are being scanned for public notices and then uploaded to kansaspublicnotices.com.
Here is the list of the 106 newspapers that have pages uploaded. Not all, of course, are legal newspapers, but their pages will also be important for tearsheeting and contest purposes.
